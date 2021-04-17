CTD foils terrorism bid

PESHAWAR: the Counter Terrorism Department foiled a major terrorism bid in Chitral and arrested an alleged member of the banned Jaish Mohammad.

It was learnt the CTD arrested one Aftab, an Afghan national presently living in Peshawar and recovered 1,911 dynamites and over 2000 meter prima chord from a place in Drosh. The explosives were stored for sabotage activities in the peaceful district.