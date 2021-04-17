close
Sat Apr 17, 2021
Internet remains suspended for 5th day

National

PESHAWAR: The Internet remained suspended for the fifth day in most parts of the provincial capital, causing inconvenience to thousands of people.

Though no reason was mentioned officially, the Internet remained suspended for 5th consecutive days in Peshawar and adjoining areas.

Thousands of people who are connected to their offices and other circles remained disconnected for the fifth day as the Internet was not working on any cellular network.

Only those who had access to WiFi could connect to their social media accounts, emails and other forums. It was learnt the authorities had suspended the Internet signals apparently during action against the workers of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

