Site Ltd, SAI to adopt joint strategy

KARACHI: SITE Limited and SITE Association of Industry (SAI) have agreed to adopt a joint strategy and take measures with mutual consent to resolve infrastructure issues of the SITE Area - the oldest and largest industrial area of Pakistan, a statement said on Friday.

SITE Limited Managing Director Shahzad Fazal Abbasi, in a meeting with the representatives of the association, agreed to earmark a solid waste dumping point in SITE Area.

A system will also be devised for solid waste management permanently. Besides, cleaning of area and roads repair work will also be started soon. SITE Association Patron-in-Chief Zubair Motiwala, President Abdul Hadi, SVP Riazuddin, and VP Abdul Kadir Bilwani were also present on the occasion.

Abbasi assured industrialists of every cooperation on his behalf and said that he will try to resolve issues being faced by industries of the area on a priority basis.

However, it will need some time to improve the working of SITE Limited and make it an exemplary institution and changes and improvements in the SITE Area will be noticed soon.