FBR chief holds e-Kutchery

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad held an e-Kutchery at FBR Headquarters on Friday to listen to the complaints and issues of taxpayers.

The complainants interacted directly with the new FBR chairman. He listened to the complaints of the taxpayers and issued on-the-spot directives for the resolution of complaints.

The FBR chairman appreciated the suggestions put forth by the taxpayers and assured them that their comments and suggestions would be considered for formulation of tax policies or initiating facilitative measures for taxpayers.

Ahmad assured that FBR was taking all

possible steps to facilitate the taxpayers, and requested the taxpayers to visit their nearest RTO and collectorate for redressal of any problem confronted by them.

The FBR chairman had already strictly instructed all the field offices to resolve all outstanding issues of the taxpayers.