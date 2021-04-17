BankIslami partners with TPL

KARACHI: BankIslami has partnered with TPL Life to offer a consolidated COVID-19 coverage plan for customers, a statement said on Friday.

The package is a complete Shariah-compliant Takaful plan for the entire family with up to Rs30,000 initial benefits upon diagnosis and further hospital cash assistance for each member under the only COVID protection shield available to individuals, it added.

The cover also includes provision for funeral expenses worth up to Rs100,000 in case of an unfortunate demise. It is a result of a partnership between two of the country’s foremost institutions that are offering Islamic finance and Takaful solutions for the benefits of masses across the country.

BankIslami CEO Syed Amir Ali said, “Although vaccinations have begun, infections are still on the rise and there are many people struggling to find the resources to provide effective treatment for themselves and their family members.”

“At BankIslami, our customers had always been the first priority and we are personifying our commitment towards them with this industry first plan in partnership with TPL Life.”

TPL Life Takaful CEO Faisal Shahzad Abbasi, said, “Our goal had always been to facilitate consumers in every way possible and this Takaful plan is designed to meet one of the most pressing needs that people are facing at the moment. We believe that this plan will enable many families to afford the care that they need.”