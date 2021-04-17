Women cricketers quarantine begins today

LAHORE: The quarantine of players and officials ahead of women cricketers training camp will begin here on Saturday (today).

Twenty-six women cricketers will undergo skills and fitness training at the DHA Sports Club Moin Khan Academy in Karachi during the National Women High Performance Camp.

Head Coach David Hemp will supervise the camp which commences on April 24 following a seven-day quarantine period for the players in a Karachi hotel from Saturday (today).

In accordance with the PCB’s Covid-19 protocols, all those involved in the camp will undergo two tests before their integration in the bio-secure environment. A third test will be conducted at the end of the seven-day quarantine.

Over the course of the 15-day camp which will conclude on May 8, the players will train under the supervision of the coaching staff of the women’s national cricket team.

Besides Hemp, Arshad Khan, bowling coach, Drikus Saaiman, strength and condition coach, and Kamran Hussain, assistant coach, will work with the players.

Besides fitness sessions and net practice, the players will also play scenario-based 50-over, T20 and T10 intra-squad matches during the camp.

“The camp has been devised to keep the players fit and ready for upcoming international assignments,” Chief Selector Urooj Mumtaz said.

Meanwhile, Bismah Maroof who had declared herself unavailable for the tours to South Africa and Zimbabwe at the start of the year, will not be taking part in the camp as she is taking a break from the game.

Player names (in alphabetical order):

Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Bibi Nahida, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana Khan, Iram Javed, Javeria Wadood, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Rashid, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz and Syeda Aroob Shah