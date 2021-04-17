Work at PSB's project stopped once again

KARACHI: The development work at PSB-owned multipurpose sports complex at National Coaching Centre in Karachi has once again been stopped, 'The News' learnt on Friday.

As per details, PSB has sent an engineer from its Islamabad head office to monitor the development work. He sent a report about the stopage of development work to the head office.

Ninety percent development work at the multipurpose sports complex has been completed and power supply and some finishing work is required for its inauguration, sources said.

The federal ministry of IPC wants to complete it as soon as possible but the financial constraints and PSB lethargy is the reason in the completion of the work.

The project was started during the reign of General Pervaiz Musharraf, but has not been completed. When Imran Khan-led PTI came into power it was expected that it would be completed, but there has been little progress during the last 33 months.

Prominent businessmen Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, who is a member of the federal government-appointed PSB executive committee, has paid multiple visits to the coaching centre. He vowed that he would complete the delayed sports projects and start new ones but nothing significant has happened so far.

Informed sources said that Dr Fahmida Mirza wants the project to be completed in her tenure as IPC minister but the PSB authorities have failed to continue the work.

A group of sportsmen at the coaching centre told this correspondent that neither the federal government nor the private sector was doing anything.

It may be noted that Dhedhi had claimed in a press cofenrece a few months ago that facilities for 19 Olympic sports would be built at the centre.

The athletics fraternity has appealed to the PCB executive committee that at least sports gymnasium be completed and opened for sports activities.

They said that that South Asian Games events were being organised in Punjab, but in Karachi more than a decade-old sports project is not being completed. Dhedhi was not available for comment when contacted.