Ramadan: The right lessons at the right time

Ramadan starts for many and will be the second that has taken place during a lockdown here in the UK. Just as Christian families were disappointed by the prohibition on mixing households during Christmas, Muslims will be unable to enjoy the large gatherings with which they are familiar to break their fast each evening.

It does, however, coincide with the beginning of the easing of the lockdown, which means that two different households or up to six people can meet outdoors. This will provide a small but welcome opportunity for community and family, which is so central to this most holy of months.

Stereotypical preconceptions about Islam continue to exist and we all have a responsibility to counter them. We can facilitate this by taking an interest in others. Those of us who do not belong to the Islamic faith can learn from the practices of fasting and charity during the month of Ramadan.

As one of the Five Pillars of Islam, fasting (Sawm) is considered key to a Muslim’s self-discipline and spiritual growth. In this sense, it is essential to a believer’s jihad because it is a spiritual struggle against their inner evils and an opportunity to become closer to God in the face of external obstacles.

There is also a strong emphasis on charity, whether through donations to the needy or through one’s own actions towards others through patience and kindness. This is not to suggest that these principles are not important all of the time, but a more concerted effort is encouraged.

Emerging themes are thus selfless kindness, steadfastness and faith, all of which feel more significant than ever as we begin to return to a life of some normalcy.

Covid-19 has taught us that selfless kindness should never be neglected. That, despite all of the differences between communities, we are all susceptible to pain and loss. We have no idea what one person might be going through and one small act of kindness, whether saying hello in the street or offering to help those in need around us, can give light to life again.

Many individuals and families will leave this lockdown worse off than before and so the charity that is so central to Ramadan will have the necessary healing effect that communities so yearn for and deserve. Volunteering at local charitable organisations or making donations to alleviate hunger and stress will go a long way in times like these when so many have lost so much.

In fasting, Muslims have to be steadfast by displaying a remarkable firmness in not performing certain activities during daylight hours, including eating and drinking. In doing so, Muslims are no longer determined by their bodily needs but by their minds, thoughts of Allah and his commandments. They, in their thirst and hunger, can relate to those who suffer and thus gain empathy for the poor and needy.

This could be a metaphor for life which is by no means straightforward in a world that often feels cruel and heartless. But, in looking beyond our basic needs and seeking some larger being or idea and remaining firm in it, we ourselves find purpose. In seeking this purpose, we can positively learn and grow in a measured way; not just for personal satisfaction but to actualise our personal, God-gifted qualities.

Steadfastness is inherently linked to the last theme of faith which for many Muslims is unwavering. In turning their minds beyond the day-to-day idiosyncrasies of life to the omniscient oneness of Allah provides a true focus upon which they can base all of their actions and thoughts. Aspects of life which appear motivated by superficiality are replaced with serious consideration and morality.

We may not always see it but our faith, whatever its source, defines who we are. We can have faith in one another, in our institutions or in our principles. As a matter of spiritual rather than evidential conviction, faith is not always explicable nor a matter of what is clearly before us. After all, we cannot have true faith in anything if it is forced upon us by others or by circumstance.

But without faith that one day things will be better and easier, we feel hopeless. We must have faith that both ourselves and others can and will foster a better world for all who inhabit it. This is vitally important today because Covid-19 has reminded us that things are not perfect. The virus has highlighted disparities and inequalities which must be addressed. This requires both proactivity but also hope, for if we are not convinced that we can make a difference, we never will.

Many British citizens will never partake in fasting during Ramadan, but that does not mean that they cannot learn from the practice. We live in a world where judgement is so easily dished-out when someone’s religious affiliations are divulged. But the religious and the rational are not contradictions or mutually exclusive and greater progress might be on the horizon if the non-religious sometimes considered the lessons of the religious.

The writer, now working as a researcher and analyst, will soon be undertaking a PhD. She tweets @MaryFloraHunter