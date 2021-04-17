Kashmir schools closure extended till 30th

MIRPUR (AJK): In the wake of extremely poor-conditioned health cover and sharp increase in Covid-19 cases, the authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) were compelled on Thursday to extend the closure of educational institutions across the territory till April 30.

According to a report reaching here on Friday, all schools and colleges up to 12th class as well as all coaching and tuition centres imparting in-person teaching to students in IIOJK shall continue to remain closed till 30th of this month.

The decision to this effect was taken after massive rise in new coronavirus cases particularly the recent spike in the number of daily reported cases of infection in most of the districts of the held territory, the report added.

“In view of rising cases of Covid-19 across IIOJK, Class X ongoing exams for remaining subjects have been cancelled and students’ promotion to Class XI will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in present exam and internal assessment,” another report said.

“In case of ongoing XII exams, it has been postponed and it will be reviewed after one month,” the report added.