60pc of Labour supporters back Indyref2: survey

EDINBURGH: A new survey suggests that 60 per cent of Labour supporters across the UK back another independence referendum “in principle” in the next few years, and 56 per cent think the party should too.

The YouGov study, which spoke to 1,073 Labour members between March 17 and March 24, found that while supporters in the rest of the UK believe there should be another vote, just 31 per cent in Scotland feel the same – with 61 per cent against the idea and 8 per cent undecided.

However, the weighted sample in Scotland for the poll was just 43 people. Thirty per cent of UK-wide respondents do not back another referendum, while 10 per cent said they do not know.

Most support for another referendum within Labour is in older age groups, with 63 per cent of 50-64-year-olds and 64 per cent of those older than 65 supporting a second vote, compared to 52 per cent in both the 18-24 and 25-49 age groups.

Supporters also appear to break with the messaging from the leadership of the party, which has been steadfastly against another referendum. Scottish leader Anas Sarwar has said the next parliamentary session at Holyrood should focus on the recovery from Covid-19.

The poll found 56 per cent believe the party should publicly back another vote, while 28 per cent said it should not and 16 per cent are undecided.

The disparity in the party north of the border continued with that question, as just 28 per cent of Scottish Labour members believe the party should support another referendum, compared to 53 per cent who do not and 19 per cent who are undecided. SNP’s Keith Brown said: “Keir Starmer is completely out of touch with Scotland and his own party members, who overwhelmingly support Scotland’s right to choose our own future in a post-pandemic independence referendum. The Labour Party ruined its reputation in Scotland by backing Boris Johnson’s hard Brexit, supporting austerity cuts, imposing Trident nuclear weapons, and working hand-in-hand with the Tories in Better Together....”