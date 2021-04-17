Cell formed to identify rioters from footage, says Fawad

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The government has formed a special cell to identify the protesters involved in perpetrating violent acts against the police from video footage, information minister Fawad Chaudhry has announced, as the Prime Minister paid tribute to the police for their “heroic stand against organised violence”.

The move comes a day after the government banned the Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) as a terror group. The special cell comprises Nadra, Safe City Lahore and other agencies, which had been identifying the people involved in the violence against the police through videos, Chaudhry said in a tweet. The decision comes after TLP protests left two policemen dead and hundreds injured across the country.

He said dozens of people involved in the violence had already been identified so far and action was being taken against them under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The minister said authorities would also monitor all speeches. Later, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the policemen. “I want to pay special tribute to our police force for their heroic stand against organised violence intended to create chaos to blackmail govt. 4 policemen were martyred & over 600 injured. Our nation is indebted to these heroes and we will look after the families of the martyrs,” he said.