Social media shut down for hours to avert TLP protest

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry on Friday ordered an hours-long shutdown of social media and instant messaging platforms, which the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said was to “maintain public order and safety”.

In a notice to PTA, the Ministry for Interior requested a “complete blocking” of Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube and Telegram from 11am to 3pm. State media reported the PTA restricted social media applications temporarily. In a press release, the PTA said: “Access to social media applications has been restricted in order to maintain public order and safety.”

The move comes after days of violent protests that paralysed large parts of the country and left several police officers dead. Thousands of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters spilled onto the streets in cities across the country on Monday after their leader was detained following his calls for the expulsion of the French ambassador.

Protesters had been cleared from most cities by Friday, but in Lahore hundreds of TLP supporters continued a sit-in at a seminary — and party headquarters — despite the circulation of a handwritten plea from leader Saad Rizvi to leave the streets.

Hours later, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid posted a video statement on Twitter, where he apologised for the shutdown, saying it was done keeping in mind the masses’ best interest.

Rashid said WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook were suspended across the country as the government feared the members of the proscribed organisation would call for protests after Friday prayers. He said the government had defeated those spreading terrorism and inciting violence in the country, adding that the government would try to ensure people were not caused any further inconvenience related to social media. “The ones who stopped oxygen [vans] and ambulances [from reaching hospitals during protests] were defeated today. We have banned them [TLP] and we will move for their dissolution as well,” he said. The government will block their passports, identity cards, and bank accounts too, the interior minister added.

On Thursday, the government announced an outright ban against the group, effectively labelling it a terrorist outfit.