Russia to expel 10 US diplomats in response to US sanctions

MOSCOW: Russia said on Friday it would expel US diplomats and sanction US officials in tit-for-tat measures and also recommended the US ambassador in Moscow leave the country for "consultations."

On Thursday, the United States announced sanctions and the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats in retaliation for what Washington says is interference by the Kremlin in the US election, a massive cyber attack and other hostile activity.

"We will respond to this measure in a tit-for-tat manner. We will ask ten US diplomats in Russia to leave the country," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters. He also said that President Vladimir Putin’s top foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, had recommended that US envoy John Sullivan leave for Washington to conduct "serious consultations."

Lavrov said that Russia would later on Friday publish a list of US officials who will be blacklisted. But he said Moscow was "studying" US President Joe Biden’s proposal to hold a summit with Putin.