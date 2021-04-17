Russia to expel US diplomats, sanction US officials

MOSCOW: Russia said on Friday it would expel US diplomats and sanction US officials in tit-for-tat measures against Washington and also recommended that the US ambassador in Moscow leave the country for "consultations."

"We will respond to this measure in a tit-for-tat manner. We will ask ten US diplomats in Russia to leave the country," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters.Lavrov also said that Moscow will add eight US officials to its sanctions list and move to restrict and stop the activities of US nongovernmental organizations from interfering in Russia’s politics.He added that while Russia has a possibility to take “painful measures” against American businesses in Russia, it wouldn’t immediately move to do that.

He also said that President Vladimir Putin´s top foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, had recommended that US envoy John Sullivan leave for Washington to conduct "serious consultations."He also said that President Vladimir Putin's top foreign policy aide, Yury Ushakov, had recommended that US envoy John Sullivan leave for Washington to conduct "serious consultations."

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden expelled 10 Russian diplomats from the country and also slapped economic sanctions on Russia. The US said that this action was taken as a retaliation for Kremlin's interference in US elections and other hostile activities including a massive cyber attack.

The White House on Thursday had said that US President Joe Biden's executive order on sanctions "sends a signal that the United States will impose costs in a strategic and economically impactful manner on Russia if it continues or escalates its destabilising international action".