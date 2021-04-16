Shahkaar Holdings & Falaknaz group sign MoU

ISLAMABAD: Shahkaar Holdings (Pvt) Ltd & Falaknaz Group have become strategic partners by signing a MoU between the two renowned organisations of real estate sector, says a press release.

The MoU signing ceremony was held here the other day. Saqib Saleem Butt, CEO, Shahkaar Holings & Shakeel Ilyas, CEO Discovery Gardens and Executive Director Falaknaz Group signed from their sides to join hands in their upcoming projectd in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar. High officials from both sides along with media persons were present in the ceremony.