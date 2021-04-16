Karrot Hydropower project to be completed by April 2022

BEIJING: Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque has expressed the confidence that Karrot Hydropower Project would be completed by China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC) before April 2022, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

During his visit to the Three Gorges Dam, the world's largest hydroelectric dam in Yichang, the ambassador had a meeting with Zhang Dingming, Executive Vice President of China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC).

Three Gorges Dam's administration presented its role in water management, flood control, and energy generation in China. Zheng said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, CTGC sent a medical team to Pakistan for solidarity with Pakistan in May 2020. The Ambassador thanked CTGC’s generous support to Pakistan during COVID-19 pandemic.