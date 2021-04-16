close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2021

Two killed in Swat road mishap

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2021

MINGORA: Two persons were killed and as many sustained injuries when a pickup Datsun and a car collided head on in Parrai in Barikot area in the district on Thursday.

Rescue1122 officials said that Datsun and a car collided in Parrai area.As a result, Bahadur, a resident of Matta, and Fakhar Alam, a resident of Shangla died on the spot.

Akbar Khan and Muhammad Kamal sustained injuries in the accident, who taken to the Saudi Sharif Hospital.

Latest News

More From Pakistan