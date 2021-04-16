Two killed in Swat road mishap

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: Two persons were killed and as many sustained injuries when a pickup Datsun and a car collided head on in Parrai in Barikot area in the district on Thursday.
Rescue1122 officials said that Datsun and a car collided in Parrai area.As a result, Bahadur, a resident of Matta, and Fakhar Alam, a resident of Shangla died on the spot.
Akbar Khan and Muhammad Kamal sustained injuries in the accident, who taken to the Saudi Sharif Hospital.