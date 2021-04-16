Scholarship Programme launched for students

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan has formally launched Rehmat Ul Alameen Scholarship Programme under Ehsaas Initiative for the talented and needy students with an aim to provide financial assistance to students.

A ceremony in this regard was held in Islamabad on Thursday. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar attended the meeting through the video link, said an official handout.

Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education Shahram Tarakai, Advisor to CM on Higher Education Kamran Bangash, Secretary for Higher education Daud Khan, Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education Yahya Akhunzada attended the ceremony as well.

Addressing the ceremony, the KP chief minister said that under the Rehmat-Ul-Alameen Scholarship Programme, a total of 878 scholarships worth Rs340 million would be provided to students of the province in the higher education sector.

He said in the elementary and secondary education sector, 4,600 scholarships would be provided with the total cost of Rs 230 million, adding 50 percent scholarships would be given on merit and the rest on a need basis.

Mahmood Khan termed the scholarship programme as an education-friendly initiative of the government and hoped that would prove to be another milestone achievement towards establishing an Islamic welfare state.

He added that the KP government would extend all-out support to make this scholarship programme a success, adding that the government would continue efforts and materialize the prime minister’s vision of a welfare state.

The chief minister said the promotion of quality education in the province was the KP government a

priority since day one, adding multiple scholarship programmes had already been launched by the KP government to provide financial assistance to talented and needy students.