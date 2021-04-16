1,000 dead chickens, substandard tea leaves seized

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) carried out a crackdown against food adulteration in the city, wherein over 1000 kg of substandard tea leaves and 700 kg of sweets were recovered from two factories and 1,000 dead chickens seized from a vehicle.

According to the Food Safety Authority, over 1,000 kg of substandard tea leaves were confiscated from a

factory in the Dalagran Bazaar area in the provincial capital.

The factory was allegedly using non-food grade colours in the production of tea leaves. The KP team seized the substandard tea leaves and lodged a first information report against the culprits.

The team raided a Sweet processing unit on the Charsadda Road Peshawar. Over 700 Kg of unhealthy sweets were recovered from the factory; the condition of the processing unit was severely unhygienic.

The team seized over 1000 kg of dead chickens from a vehicle in Bacha Khan Chowk area of Peshawar here on Thursday. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and a case lodged against the owner of the dead chickens.

The dead chickens were discarded while following proper standard operating procedures.

A beverage factory was sealed during an inspection on the Qambar Bypass area in Swat. The teams recovered over 2,500 kg of expired pulp from the factory, which the factory was using in the production of beverages and jams. A case was lodged against the owners.