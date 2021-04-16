ATH halts OPD services to tackle Covid-19 patients

ABBOTTABAD: The out-patient departments (OPDs) at Ayub Teaching Hospital have been closed after a steep rise in the number of Covid-19 patients in the third wave of the pandemic here on Thursday.

According to the hospital spokesperson, the OPDs were closed to tackle the worsening situation after a sharp increase in coronavirus patients.

Only emergency service, including accident patients, will be treated while halted all kinds of movements of the patients and their relatives in the hospital including entry of kids and senior citizens.

He told that other departments of the Ayub Medical Complex were declared corona wards after an acute shortage of beds at the corona ICU.

Briefing media, he said that currently, 98 patients were under treatment in the corona ward. Of them, he said 15 were serious patients and admitted to the ICU.

He told that the medical director of the hospital had introduced a triage system and doctors and health staff were following the complete protocol of the Covid-19.

The official appealed to the patients and attendants to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stop the spread of coronavirus.

It may be mentioned here that 26 patients died of coronavirus in the hospital during the last six-day.