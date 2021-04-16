Pashto scholar Ibrahim Khan dies of coronavirus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Pashto poet and writer Mohammad Ibrahim Khan died of Covid-19 in his native Swat district on Thursday.
Hailing from Asharay village, the deceased had a distinct style in Pashto prose and poetry. He wrote Pashto novels also and one of it, “Khwakhay ao Ingor” (Mother-in-law and daughter-in-law) was taught in the Masters course at the University of Peshawar.
The elderly Mohammad Ibrahim Khan was the nephew of late Mohammad Afzal Khan, a well-known Pakhtun nationalist politician from Swat. He was the cousin of former provincial minister Mohammad Ayub Khan Asharay.
The Covid-19 has taken scores precious lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Peshawar and Swat accounting for many of the dead. Former vice-chancellor Prof Dr Habib Ahmad, also a native of Swat, also died of coronavirus recently.