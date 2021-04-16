Cops directed to ensure implementation of SOPs

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara range, Mirvaiz Niaz has directed the police officers to ensure the implementation of the novel coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit.

“You should also create awareness about the importance of the Covid-19 SOPs,” Niaz told the monthly crime meeting on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by the district police officer Asif Bahadur and superintendent of police (Investigation) Hafiz Janis Khan.

The DIG, who expressed his satisfaction over the law and order situation in the district, said that security in bazaars should also be enhanced during the holy month of Ramazan.