Hameed Gul’s son booked for backing TLP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday registered a case against the son of General (R) Hameed Gul for supporting Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) and talking against Pakistan armed forces.
The case was registered by Airport police station under Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Abdullah Gul has been blamed for showing solidarity with TLP chief Saad Rizvi and threatening armed forces. A viral video from Abdullah Gul has been presented as proof in the case showing Abdullah Gul threatening to join TLP if Saad Rizvi was not freed.