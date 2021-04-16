close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
Hameed Gul’s son booked for backing TLP

Top Story

 
April 16, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday registered a case against the son of General (R) Hameed Gul for supporting Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) and talking against Pakistan armed forces.

The case was registered by Airport police station under Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Abdullah Gul has been blamed for showing solidarity with TLP chief Saad Rizvi and threatening armed forces. A viral video from Abdullah Gul has been presented as proof in the case showing Abdullah Gul threatening to join TLP if Saad Rizvi was not freed.

