118 more people lose battle against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: As many as 118 more people died on Wednesday while the national tally of active COVID-19 cases reached 77,294 with another 5,395 testing positive for the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

Of the 118 deaths, 112 occurred while under treatment in hospitals — 43 were on ventilators — according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of these deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The maximum number of ventilators were occupied in Multan (81%), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) (51%), Gujranwala (88%) and Lahore (82%). The maximum number of Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were occupied in Swabi (93%), Charsadda (93%), Peshawar (75%) and Gujranwala (85%).

Around 509 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 64,685 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 9,923 in Sindh, 37,775 in Punjab, 8,519 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,178 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,000 in Balochistan, 565 in GB and 725 in AJK.

Around 646,652 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 739,818 cases have been detected that also include the perished, recovered and under treatment patients so far, including 14,978 in AJK, 20,580 in Balochistan, 5,153 in GB, 68,066 in ICT, 10,2290 in KP, 258,441 in Punjab and 270,310 in Sindh.

About 15,872 deaths have been recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 4,533 have perished in Sindh (3 in last 24 hours), 7,209 in Punjab (68 in last 24 hours), 2,761 in KP (29 in last 24 hours), 625 in ICT (6 in last 24 hours), 221 in Balochistan (2 in last 24 hours), 103 in GB and 420 in AJK (10 in last 24 hours). A total of 10,942,771 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far.