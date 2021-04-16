Every Muslim responsible to thwart violence, extremism: Fawad

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said the responsibility to thwart efforts aimed at fanning violence and extremism in the country lies with every Muslim.

The minister stated this in a tweet a day after the federal government decided to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) under the country’s anti-terrorism law.

Fawad Chaudhry said: “Islam was established in the subcontinent on the basis of strong foundations of sincerity, humanity, love for the saints, respect for shrines and preaching of Sufis.”

“Tehreek-e-Labbaik like extremist outfit wants to change the identity of Islam through fanning violence and extremism. It is the duty of every Muslim to thwart such efforts,” he said.

Fawad Chaudhry said in another tweet that Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a mega development package of Rs446 billion for Sindh in Sukkur on Friday (today).

“This huge amount will be in addition to Rs1100 billion of Karachi package. Next two years will be the year of development of Sindh,” Fawad said in a tweet.

The minister said: “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is taking all possible steps to alleviate the deprivations of the people of Sindh.”