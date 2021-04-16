Court restrains Punjab govt from acting on Sharifs property

LAHORE: A local court on Thursday stopped the Punjab government from proceeding for the cancellation of the transfer deed of the Sharif family’s Jati Umra residential lands.

Civil Judge Faheem-ul-Hassan heard the petition filed by Sharif family member Yousaf Abbas challenging the cancellation of the transfer of the Sharif family residence’s land.

A counsel argued before the court that the Punjab government was attempting to change the ownership of 1,500 kanals of the Sharif family residence in the Raiwind area. He claimed that the government had cancelled the transfer of a 127-kanal tract of land belonging to the Sharif family.

He pleaded with the court to set aside the step and grant a stay on the action till the final decision on the plea. Subsequently, the court restrained the Punjab government from cancelling the transfer deed of the Sharif family’s residential land and sought a reply by April 27.