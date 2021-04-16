Fawad handed information ministry for second time

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday formally handed over the Ministry of Information to federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill confirmed on Thursday.

Gill, terming it a “wonderful pick” on Twitter, said Chaudhry was a popular figure because of his “political consciousness, intelligence, and people-friendly style”.

Earlier, Senator Faisal Javed Khan had said Chaudhry had been reappointed as the federal information minister. He congratulated Chaudhry for getting reappointed and wished him all the best.

This is the second time Chaudhry has been given the portfolio. The first time was in August 2018. Subsequently, in April 2019, he was handed the science and technology ministry. It is not clear whether he will remain the minister for science and technology.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was appointed the special assistant to PM on information and broadcasting after Chaudhry, and in April, 2020 Senator Shibli Faraz was made the information minister.

After the Senate elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan made several changes to the cabinet and giving additional charge to Chaudhry of the information ministry was one of them.