Covid infects PTI senator, kills doctor as 3rd wave rages

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus infected a ruling party senator on Thursday and killed another healthcare worker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the third wave continued to gain pace a day after the country registered its highest virus-related fatalities of the year.

Active Covid-19 cases jumped to 77,294 after 5,395 more tests turned up positive in the 24 hours leading to Thursday. These numbers are the largest increase in infections since June 20, 2020, on which more than 6,600 cases were recorded, according to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Saifullah Nyazee tested positive for Covid-19, fellow Senator Faisal Javed said in a tweet on Thursday.

Single-day fatalities also remained high with 118 more succumbing to the disease. One more doctor died of the illness in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, raising the death toll of doctors in the province to 58, the Provincial Doctors Association said.

Dr Mohammad Iqbal had contracted the coronavirus a few weeks ago and was put on ventilator in a private hospital in Peshawar. He breathed his last on Thursday.

Hospital admissions remained high, with 60 more critical patients being recorded in a 24-hour-period. Some 5,106 corona patients were admitted in hospitals, 509 of whom on ventilators. The most ventilators were occupied in Gujranwala (88 per cent), Lahore (82 per cent), Multan (81 per cent) and Islamabad (51 per cent). Swabi and Charsadda topped the oxygen beds occupancy list with 93 per cent of both cities’ beds in use. Gujranwala followed with 85 per cent, and Peshawar 75 per cent. Since the epidemic began, a total of 739,818 cases were detected, while the death toll was 15,872.