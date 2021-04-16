Need for first aid training for athletes at school level

KARACHI: A study proposes that first aid training programmes should be arranged in schools for the students to manage injuries in sports.

The study was conducted in the light of a close relationship of training programmes about first aid on the skill of students of secondary schools to manage sports injuries.

The study was conducted by Hashim Darya and Nisar Ahmed of Department of Physical Education and Sports Sciences at IBA Sukkur, and Rafique Daudpoto of Department of Statistics, University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

The study was conducted at Government Model Secondary School in Bhakkar where 70 students, regular sports participants, were selected for the training.

The First Aid Training programme of two weeks was conducted to enhance first aid knowledge and skills among the students of the school.

At the end of the training programme, a survey was conducted using a questionnaire to know the impact of training on the students of the school.