Fri Apr 16, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 16, 2021

Arshad claims third spot in Javelin Throw World Rankings

Sports

Our Correspondent
LAHORE: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem has claimed the third spot in the Javelin Throw World Rankings while he is at the second spot in Asia.

Arshad registered a new national record by managing an 86.38m throw, leading him to bag a gold medal in Imam Reza Athletics Cup at Mashhad, Iran.

India’s Neeraj Chopra tops the world and Asian rankings with a throw of 88.07 meters. Germany’s Johannes Vetter is second in the world with a throw of 87.27 meters.

Arshad is currently in Turkey where he is training under the supervision of Kazakhstan’s javelin throw coach Viktor. He has already qualified for Tokyo Olympics.

