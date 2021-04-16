Rizwan in Wisden cricketers list

LAHORE: Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been named as one of Wisden’s five Cricketers of the Year, becoming the 18th Pakistani to receive this accolade.

The 28-year-old Rizwan joins England batsmen Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley, West Indian Jason Holder, and Kent all-rounder Darren Stevens in the 158th edition of Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack.

“Mohammad Rizwan was an electric presence behind the stumps for Pakistan, pulling off arguably the take of the summer when he caught Ben Stokes high to his left during the First Test at Old Trafford. He also averaged 40 with the bat, and was later confirmed as his country’s new captain,” Wisden said.

On the other hand, England’s Ben Stokes has been named as the leading cricketer in the world for a second consecutive year while Australia’s Beth Mooney claimed women’s leading cricketer of the year 2021. West Indies’ white-ball captain Kieron Pollard was named the Leading T20 Cricketer in the world.