Equestrian Usman hopes to clear NSW hurdle in quest for Olympics spot

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier equestrian Usman Khan will be looking to clear another hurdle on road to Olympics when he competes in the Tokyo Games qualifying round which begins at the Wallaby Hill, New South Wales, Australia, on Friday (today).

After clearing the first three hurdles during the last few months, it’s a very crucial stage for the Melbourne-based rider who is expected to get through it successfully because of his resilient nature and disciplined approach.

“We have been on the road and at the venue for the last seven days and training under hot conditions,” Usman told ‘The News’ from Robertson on Thursday.

“In preparation I have jumped a few bigger rounds at different venues. We had one cross-country training session, one jump lesson and one dressage lesson in last few days,” Usman said.

“We have prepared to the best of the horse’s ability. The best riders from Southern hemisphere are at the venue to take part in Tokyo qualifier. This event will decide the final list of riders for New Zealand, Australia and Pakistan,” Usman said.

If he is able to clear thid hurdle, he will show his mettle in Sydney in the first week of May and that will decide his eventual Olympic fate.

The event in NSW has been spread over three days with dressage on Friday (today), showjumping on Saturday (tomorrow) and cross country on Sunday.

Usman near the end of 2019 became the first equestrian in Pakistan’s history to make it to the Olympics. His horse Azad Kashmir, through which he had qualified, died last year, which unsettled the equestrian who has struggled for 15 years to compete at Olympics.

He needed to reinforce his stable and required Azad Kashmir’s replacement. However, the Pakistani government did not help promptly and the rider is managing everything from his own pocket as he is also not being assisted at any stage by the Equestrian Federation of Pakistan (EFP).

Although it has been learnt that the state is trying to back him in purchase of his horse, so far nothing concrete has come forth.