The examinations for Master’s programmes, under the University of Peshawar, were postponed in November 2020, following the second wave of the Covid pandemic. The exams were then held in January this year. To date, however, the university hasn’t announced the results. A number of candidates not only failed to get admission in MPhil programmes, but couldn’t apply for job posts that require MA as a prerequisite. The schedule of the examinations was already delayed in the wake of the pandemic. Had the university realised the urgency of the situation, students wouldn’t have suffered to this extent.

The closure of education institutions would have allowed the university to expedite non-teaching activities, but it did not capitalise on it and delayed the results. It has now ruined the future of students. The authorities concerned should take notice of the issue and immediately declare the results.

Saima Gul

Swat