Democrats to expand SC from nine to 13

WASHINGTON: Congressional Democrats introduced legislation on Thursday to expand the US Supreme Court from nine to 13 justices, drawing angry protests from Republicans accusing their rivals of attempting a power grab to enact President Joe Biden’s agenda.

The surprise move appears to be an effort by the party’s progressive wing to pressure Biden on the explosive issue, less than one week after the president announced he was forming a commission to study reforming the nation’s high court including the question of expanding its bench.