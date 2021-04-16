close
Fri Apr 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 16, 2021

Democrats to expand SC from nine to 13

World

AFP
April 16, 2021

WASHINGTON: Congressional Democrats introduced legislation on Thursday to expand the US Supreme Court from nine to 13 justices, drawing angry protests from Republicans accusing their rivals of attempting a power grab to enact President Joe Biden’s agenda.

The surprise move appears to be an effort by the party’s progressive wing to pressure Biden on the explosive issue, less than one week after the president announced he was forming a commission to study reforming the nation’s high court including the question of expanding its bench.

Latest News

More From World