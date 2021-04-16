Syrian reporters start refugee-led news site

MADRID: Before arriving in Madrid, Muhammed, Ayham, Okba and Moussa honed their skills as journalists during Syria’s bloody civil war and now they have opened Spain’s first refugee-led digital magazine. Launched on April 7, Baynana is an innovative online ‘magazine’ whose Arabic name means "Between us". All four are originally from the southern Syrian city of Deraa, birthplace of the 2011 revolt against President Bashar al-Assad that sparked the war.