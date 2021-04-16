Huthi missile debris sparks fire at Saudi university

RIYADH: Debris from missiles fired by Yemen’s Huthi rebels into Saudi Arabia caused a small fire on a university campus in the kingdom’s south, the Riyadh-led military coalition operating in Yemen said.

Saudi air defence intercepted five ballistic missiles and four drones deployed by Yemeni rebels on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to the coalition. The missiles were fired and drones sent from Yemen’s Sa’ada province, a rebel stronghold in the north of the country, toward the Saudi city of Jizan, said coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki.

"Debris fell on the campus of Jizan University, causing a small fire which was brought under control and there were no casualties," the spokesman said, according to the official Saudi news agency SPA.