Fri Apr 16, 2021
AFP
April 16, 2021

Huthi missile debris sparks fire at Saudi university

World

AFP
April 16, 2021

RIYADH: Debris from missiles fired by Yemen’s Huthi rebels into Saudi Arabia caused a small fire on a university campus in the kingdom’s south, the Riyadh-led military coalition operating in Yemen said.

Saudi air defence intercepted five ballistic missiles and four drones deployed by Yemeni rebels on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to the coalition. The missiles were fired and drones sent from Yemen’s Sa’ada province, a rebel stronghold in the north of the country, toward the Saudi city of Jizan, said coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki.

"Debris fell on the campus of Jizan University, causing a small fire which was brought under control and there were no casualties," the spokesman said, according to the official Saudi news agency SPA.

