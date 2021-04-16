Scattered rain makes weather pleasant

LAHORE:Scattered rain on Thursday morning lowered down the rising temperature of the city. Met office predicted more scattered rain spells during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next three to four days. On early Thursday, the city received light to moderate scattered rain. Rain with wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) also occurred in Northeast Balochistan, Punjab, upper Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Met officials predicted that on Friday (today), rain with wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) was expected in upper/central Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and East Balochistan. Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Dir (Lower 16, Upper 12), Malam Jabba 15, Peshawar 10, Cherat, Takht Bai 08, Saidu Sharif, Parachinar 07, Mir Khani 04, Drosh 03, Balakot, Chitral, Kalam 02, Bannu, Kakul 01 , Islamabad (Airport 13, Zero Point, Golra 06, Bokra 05, Saidpur 03), Chakwal, DG Khan 07, Chaklala (Rawalpindi 06, Shamsabad 04), Noorpur Thal 06, Attock 05, Joharabad, Toba Tek Singh 02, Murree 01, Muzaffarabad (City, Airport 06), Kotli 05, Rawalakot 02, Garhi Dupatta 01,

Quetta 02, Samungli and Nokundi 01.

Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi, Jacobabad, Larkana, Mohenjo-Daro, Sukkur, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar 41°C while in Lahore, it was 37.3°C and minimum was 20.8°C.