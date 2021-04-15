Pak Navy ship returns after mission

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy ship NASR arrived at the Karachi Port after completing three months long successful ‘Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief’ (HADR) mission to African countries. During its voyage to African continent, PNS NASR delivered 1000 tons of rice as gift from people of Pakistan at Djibouti, Sudan, Benin and Niger. The ship also undertook goodwill visit to Mombasa, Kenya. The HADR mission was planned after Niger was hit by flash floods and drought in 2020, causing widespread devastation. During port calls, the ship was extended warm welcome by the higher authorities of host navies. As a gesture of goodwill and humanitarian support, food aid was handed over to the local authorities of Djibouti, Sudan, Benin and Niger. The dignitaries of host countries paid special tribute to the Pakistan’s government and its navy for this kind gesture and humanitarian assistance. Besides during interactions, warmth and mutual desire to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and the countries was also highlighted.

Upon arrival at the Karachi Port, PNS NASR was received by commander Pakistan Fleet and other high-ranking officials from Pakistan Navy besides representatives of foreign affairs ministry. PN band was also present on the occasion and played Pakistani tunes and national anthem. The mission was planned in line with the government’s policy of ‘Engage Africa’ for opening new vistas of bilateral cooperation with African countries and boosting bonds of friendship.