Nacta, agencies, home dept say TLP destroying state writ, security

ISLAMABAD: In their conclusive findings on recent actions by a religious party, around a half a dozen government institutions have termed Tehreek-i-Laibbak (TLP) a serious security threat to the national security of Pakistan.

In their conclusion on TLP's recent protests, the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Home Department Punjab, Special Branch of Police, Intelligence Bureau and Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs have termed the TLP a new era of terrorism, threat to national security and political violence which has now destroyed the writ of the State.

The writ of the State has not been only challenged but also decimated by TLP. The emergence of TLP and its continuity may be contested by other sects through shoring up of resources and competing acts of violence, the institutions further observed.

"Following recommendations of our key institutions, we have sent a summary to the federal cabinet seeking immediate ban on TLP," Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed told Geo News on Tuesday. "TLP is being banned under Rule 11(b) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997. After getting a nod from the federal cabinet, the Ministry of Interior would include the name of TLP to proscribed organisations," the interior minister explained.

The TLP, after the federal cabinet's endorsement, would become the 79th proscribed organization in the list of Pakistan's top counter-terrorism body, which also put four organizations on its watch-list.

The Home Department, Punjab, recommended inclusion of TLP's name to banned outfits, informed officials said adding following these recommendations, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik sent his note to the Ministry of Interior for further action. "TLP through its unlawful acts in the past four years has created chaos among masses. Its firebrand clerics and unruly workers have now posed a real threat to the province's security," read the findings of Home Department Punjab.

The TLP has paralysed public movement by obstructing roads, killing police personnel, burning of public property and loss of lives across the country have not been proceeded against under the law so far, read the findings exclusively made available with this correspondent. "The country has witnessed waves of sectarian and communal violence. TLP protests were also in violation of the provisions of National Action Plan including misuse of loudspeaker and hate speech, display of arms, ban on glorification of terrorism, militancy, and ban on armed militia," read findings of NACTA.

Considering an already violence prone society where the law enforcement forces are struggling to cope up with them, the surfacing of TLP and other similar organizations is a matter of grave concern, stated the NACTA.

"TLP has not been able to mobilise a large number of followers but managed enforcement of its demands. It is a highly serious and dangerous precedent. It can culminate into a vicious circle of violence for purposes that might be unlawful," observed the country's top counter-terrorism body.

A leading civilian intelligence agency has also demanded investigation into sources of facilitation and funding being extended to TLP. Further weakening of writ of State and demoralizing of civil administration and police will bolster these violent forces, stated the NACTA in its findings. The continuation of such incidents resulting in succumbing of State to illegal demands can in future seriously challenge the State prerogative of monopoly of violence, read the findings.

Negotiated deal is not the best medicine for state legitimacy and its institutions and appeasement of new religious movement may fan sectarian strife in Punjab province and deepen the inter-Sunni sect divisions, stated NACTA in its findings.

"Radicalisation of the majority religious sect, the chances of whose militarization cannot be ruled out. Demands being exerted by TLP must not be entertained. Likely, it may pave the way for demands in similar fashion from ultra-radicalized groups of different sects."

In its way forward, NACTA's recommendations stated that the state must not allow further erosion of its authority and if required amendment in laws may be made to suffice the needs. In order to avert such incidents in future, the government must strengthen the civil administration and law enforcement agencies, read the recommendations.

"Measures must be taken to boost the lowering morale of law enforcement forces. Cases registered against violent protesters must be expedited in courts. Cases registered in which police officials were assaulted and received injuries should be pursued vigorously. Anti-riot units must be raised, properly trained and equipped to tackle such situations," read the recommendations.

In its recommendations, the above-mentioned institutions suggested that the government may constitute a body in the Ministry of Religious Affairs at the federal level and at relevant provincial departments to consult with clerics of all sects on a regular basis. Inter-sectarian/inter-faith harmony should not be allowed to further evaporate as this may allow further weakening of the State’s writ and help rogue elements to grind their axes.

"TLP, which is hitherto not armed, must be not allowed to arm itself and its activities may be monitored through intelligence agencies. Members/activists of TLP who are on the fourth schedule of the Anti-Terrorist Act should be proceeded against," read NACTA's recommendations.