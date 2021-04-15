close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
PML-N leaders targeted in the name of accountability, says Maryam

OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that almost all PML-N leaders were targeted in retaliation in the name of accountability. In her message on Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that this was the punishment the PML-N leaders were given because they stood on the narrative of Mian Nawaz Sharif. She further said Shahbaz Sharif faced the government’s revenge with courage and she felt pride for Shahbaz Sharif.

