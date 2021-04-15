PIA obtains ISO certificate

LAHORE: The PIA has obtained the certificate of ISO-45001: 2018 at a simple ceremony held at the PIA Office Lahore. Managing Director RICI – Pakistan, (Resource Inspection Canada Inc) Farhan Mirza presented the ISO-45001 certificate to Advisor to CEO PIA AVM Amir Hayat who received the award on behalf of CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik. Chief of PIA Corporate Safety Captain Mohsin Ausaaf and senior officials of the airline were present at the ceremony. Arshad Malik has congratulated PIA officials in attaining the certification. The ISO-45001: 2018 certificate is valid for three years up to 2023. The certificate has been obtained after a comprehensive audit conducted by RICI.