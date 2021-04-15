close
Thu Apr 15, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2021

1,419 senior citizens vaccinated

OC
Our Correspondent
April 15, 2021

FAISALABAD: Some 1,419 more senior citizens were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to District Health Officer Dr Ata Al Moneem, a total of 23,279 people have been vaccinated so far and 19,943 were given the first dose of the vaccine while 3,336 the second one. He said timing of vaccination centres have been changed due to the holy month of Ramazan.

