Ehsaas Kafaalat payments begin

ISLAMABAD: Ehsaas has opened 8171 SMS campaign on Wednesday enabling the new deserving households to check their eligibility under Ehsaas Kafaalat.

SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar said that the deserving families desiring to find out their eligibility status in the Kafaalat programme should send their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) numbers on the SMS code 8171, which is activated from Wednesday. “The 8171 SMS service has been made free of charge for the public and the entire cost will be borne by Ehsaas”, she added. “Ehsaas has begun the process of enrolling new beneficiaries which have been identified on the basis of the 2021 Ehsaas survey which is now 81 per cent complete”, she further added. Beneficiaries identified through the survey undergo “wealth profiling” through a data analytics mechanism to further clean the list of beneficiaries.

When beneficiaries send their 13-digital CNIC number on 8171, they will either get a message that they are eligible and will be asked to collect money; or they will be informed that they are ineligible, or they will get a ‘wait’ instruction. Those in the third category will be analyzed and will get a final message about their eligibility by June this year.