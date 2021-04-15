The all-time favourite and savoury snack

RAWALPINDI: Pindiites say that variety is the spice of life. When it comes to eating out, they can pay any price to bite into a diverse delicacy.

No matter in which corner of the congested old city do they find eatables to their taste.

They do not mind walking through narrow streets of the city if they know that they can eat different types of ‘samosas’ and ‘pakoras’.

“A combination of crunchy samosa and hot chai is an all-time favourite snack. On a rainy day, nothing can match the deliciousness of a plate full of samosas and ‘pakoras’ gobbled down with a hot cup.

The puffed-up brittle brown casing with potato-peas stuffing in it can entice the taste buds of anybody,” says Salman Hussain.

“Plate loaded with the crispy samosas cannot escape the eyes. We can modify aloo samosas in terms of size and filling. Fill it with aloo or peas, minced meat or mushroom, cheese or veggies, the samosas are here to stay,” says Neelam Zaidi, a homemaker and a perfect host for her husband’s business parties.

“There are as many variations of samosas and ‘pakoras’.

They can be large or tiny and have a variety of fillings and accompaniments — tamarind, yogurt chutney, and even tomato ketchup,” says Noor-e-Zahra.

Feroz Hasan has been selling many kinds of samosas and ‘pakoras’ in Shah Khalid Colony bazaar. One cannot think of any type of samosa and ‘pakora’, which would not be available at his shop. One does not have to spend a lot of money as samosas and ‘pakoras’ here are not too costly. However, one does have to have patience, as the shop often remains overcrowded.

“Selling eatables is a good business. I opened a ‘Pakora’ Shop here in this bazaar and from day one, I have a considerable fan following. Now I need no introduction as my samosas and ‘pakoras’ have given me good

reputation,” says Feroz Hasan.

“When I found the business profitable, I called my brother to come to my shop and to assist me and he did, to our profit. Now we are doing good business. We are quite satisfied with the response of our customers,” adds Feroz Hasan.

There is another newly opened samosa and ‘pakora’ shop in front of Feroz Hasan’s shop.

Ali Taqi is probably the first, who has made available some special Bengali samosas and ‘pakoras’ in the city like aloo masala ‘tikki’ and aloo masala filled green chilly.

Besides this, one can have spicy samosas, cheese masala ‘pakora’, cutlets, ‘palak pakora’, masala onion, finger chips, and cauliflower ‘pakora’.

“I learned to make different types of samosas and ‘pakoras’ in my childhood as I was very fond of eating. Now luckily, this hobby has paid me a lot,” says Ali Taqi.