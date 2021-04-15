15 profiteers held as flour shortage persists in Bajaur

KHAR: People piled up complaints about the unavailability of wheat flour at Insaf Sasta Bazaar while 15 persons were arrested and sent to prison for profiteering and hoarding in the district on Wednesday.

A large number of people visited the Insaf Sasta Bazaar on the first day of Ramazan to purchase essential food items but the unavailability of flour disappointed them.

They complained to the Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Sherpao, who was visiting the Insaf Sasta Bazaar to check the availability of food stuffs and prices, about the non-availability of flour.

They urged the government to increase the wheat quota for the district so the residents could get flour at the market easily.

Talking to the media, the DC said that they along with elected public representatives and relevant authorities were striving to make the staple food item available at the market.

He said that people were faced with shortage of flour because the earlier wheat quota for Bajaur district was 208 metric tonnes, which was decreased to 148 metric tonnes.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner, Khar, Fazal Rahim visited various bazaars and checked the availability of daily use items and prices.The official along with the police arrested 15 persons, including butchers and shopkeepers, for profiteering and hoarding and sent to prison.