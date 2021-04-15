Insaf Sahulat mobile programme launched

MANSEHRA: The district administration has launched the Insaf Sahulat mobile programme to drop the essential goods on the subsidised prices at the doorsteps of buyers free of cost.

“Around 50 pickup vehicles brought in from different departments would drop the essential goods on the subsidised prices at houses of the customers in parts of the district,” Dr Qasim Ali Khan, the deputy commissioner, told the inaugural gathering of the programme here on Thursday.

He said that the vehicles were provided by the municipal administration and district Food Department and utility stores corporations.

He said that families of those who had contracted the novel coronavirus would also be supplied free of cost ration under the Insaf Sahulat mobile programme. “We have been taking all possible measures to provide the relief in prices of all essential commodities in the month of Ramazan and otherwise,” said Dr Qasim.