PML-N leaders targeted in name of accountability: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that almost all PML-N leaders were targeted in retaliation in the name of accountability.

In her message on Twitter, Maryam Nawaz said that this was the punishment the PML-N leaders were given because they stood on the narrative of Mian Nawaz Sharif. She further said Shahbaz Sharif faced the government’s revenge with courage and she felt pride for Shahbaz Sharif.