Traffic now normal across country: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday issued a stern warning to protesters who beat up police officers as he said that traffic is normal on all important roads across the country.

Protests by the banned TLP have caused problems for the masses in major cities across the country for the past two days and have claimed the lives of three people, including two policemen. Nearly 100 policemen have also been injured in clashes with the protesters.

In a tweet, Chaudhry said police and security institutions are the pride of the country, adding that throughout the world, those who wear the uniform are seen as symbols of the state’s honour.

“To uphold their respect and honour is the responsibility of each citizen,” he said, adding that those who disrespected police officers and security officials are “national criminals” and will be treated as such.

In an earlier tweet, Chaudhry had said the state would not be blackmailed at the hands of “groups” and would not continue to do so.

The minister said while democracy gave everyone the right to present their point of view, “no one can blackmail the state through the use of force”.