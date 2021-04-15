SC takes up review petition of Justice Isa today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up today (Thursday) the identical review petitions filed against its verdict of referring to the Federal Board of Revenue, directing to initiate tax proceedings against spouse and children of Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

A 10-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Amin Uddin Khan will take up the review petitions. According to the court roster, the larger bench will take up the matter at 11:30am in courtroom No 1.