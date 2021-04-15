NCOC reports 135 highest corona deaths in day since June 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in the last 24 hours has reported 135 deaths, the highest number of death toll due to COVID-19 in a single day since June, last year.

Out of 135 deaths, as many as 126 included those who were under treatment in hospital and nine out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The total death toll reached to 15,754 with 4,216 patients most of them admitted in hospitals were still in critical condition. The countrywide positivity rate, however, has come down to 9.73% as 4,681 out of 48,092 cases were tested positive. The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 76,757 with 4,681 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 3,645 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A total of 7,141 in Punjab had died of COVID-19 with 79 deaths occurring in past 24 hours. A total of 2,732 deaths have been recorded in KP where 49 died in hospitals in the last 24 hours. Out of the total 135 deaths occurred during last 24 hours, 45 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 81 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 51 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 79 percent. According to NCOC data, around 504 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan. Some 48,092 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 10,176 in Sindh, 22,781 in Punjab, 6,874 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,493 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,230 in Balochistan, 535 in GB, and 1,003 in AJK.

Around 641,912 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 734,423 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 14,837, Balochistan 20,499, GB 5,140, ICT 67,491, KP 101,045, Punjab 255,571 and Sindh 269,84.